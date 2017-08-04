Jackson Partners With Race To Erase 22 On Off-Road Events For Military Veterans

Jackson Marketing, Motorsports & Events, a South Carolina-based integrated marketing communication and events agency, has partnered with Race to Erase 22 in its effort to help U.S. veterans transition from military to civilian life by introducing them to the sport of off-road racing.

In conjunction with Race to Erase 22, Jackson will provide free and discounted tires to outfit a new three-seat truck built by Scott Racing that will give four veterans the ride of a lifetime when it debuts at SNORE’s Rage at the River in Laughlin, Nevada, this December.

“At Jackson, we’re passionate about off-road racing, and we’re honored to partner with Race to Erase 22 to introduce our military veterans to this sport we love,” said Darrell Jackson, CEO and president of Jackson. “We can’t think of any better way to show our appreciation for their service and sacrifice.”

The mission of Race to Erase 22, a 501c3 nonprofit, is to raise the awareness about the high number of military suicides in the United States. The organization brings together volunteers including civilians, active military personnel, veterans, off-road racers and advocates to give wounded combat veterans a chance to be involved in the sport of off-road racing as course workers, retrievals and other volunteer positions. Veterans also ride in and, in some cases, compete in BITD, SCORE and SNORE race events.

“Statistics show that approximately 22 military veterans per day commit suicide due to depression, anxiety, not feeling needed or wanted and because they miss being part of a team,” said organization spokesperson Debbie Burgos. “Once discharged, the veteran is suddenly immersed into a life that is unfamiliar, often without structure, and one where the adrenaline rush has come to a screeching halt.”