Industry Veteran Bob Sundwick Passes Away

Robert William “Bob” Sundwick, automotive aftermarket industry veteran, passed away on Dec. 19, at age 73.

A native of Flint, Michigan, Sundwick spent his career in the aftermarket and devoted 18 years after his retirement giving back to the industry as a professor and chairman of the Automotive Aftermarket Management department at the Florida campus of Northwood University. He earned his bachelor of science degree at Ferris State University and his master’s degree at Western Michigan University.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Mary Jo Sundwick; son, Robert J. Sundwick (Melissa), of Stuart, Fla.; daughter, Andrea Schultz (Benjamin), of Mooresville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kathleen and Elizabeth Schultz; brother, John Sundwick and sister, Carol Hartley, both of Flint, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida, 34997 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 15 SE 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316.

