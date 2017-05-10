Import Vehicle Community Accepting Nominations For 2017 People Awards

The Import Vehicle Community, formerly the Auto International Association (AIA), a community of the Auto Care Association, is now accepting nominations for the 2017 People Awards. The awards honor the excellence of individuals in the import auto care industry.

The awards include:

Hall of Fame Award

Lifetime Industry Achievement Award

Young Executive of the Year Award

Peter Klotz Person of the Year Award

“The Import Vehicle Community’s annual People Awards program recognizes men and women who have made significant contributions to the import automotive aftermarket,” said Jens Schueler, chairman, Import Vehicle Community. “We encourage nominations of key leaders who deserve recognition for their contributions to our industry.”

The awards will be presented at the Import Vehicle Community Luncheon and Awards Program on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at AAPEX in Las Vegas. The nomination form includes the purpose and qualifications for each award, and a list of past recipients. The nomination deadline is July 31.

Click here for more information on the Import Vehicle Community and the 2017 People Awards.

For more information and nomination forms, go to autocare.org/import-vehicle-community/awards. For additional information, email Angela Chiang at [email protected].