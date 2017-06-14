Association/Import Vehicle
Import Vehicle Community Accepting Entries For 2017 Import Product And Marketing Awards

The Import Vehicle Community, formerly the Auto International Association (AIA), a community of the Auto Care Association, is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Import Product and Marketing Awards.

The awards honor brands and companies creating innovative products and programs for import nameplate cars or trucks, and are open to all AAPEX exhibitors. Entries and award winners will be recognized during AAPEX, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, in Las Vegas.

This year’s awards feature a new category:

  • Best Mobile App for Application of Import Cars or Trucks

Returning categories include:

  • Best Overall Import Aftermarket Product or Product Line
  • Best New Product or Product Line for Import Cars or Trucks
  • Best Performance Product, Accessory or Functional Fluids for Import Cars or Trucks
  • Best New Tool for Repairs on Import Cars or Trucks
  • Best Problem-Solver for Import Cars or Trucks
  • Best Packaging of a Product for Import Cars or Trucks
  • Best Merchandising/Advertising of a Product for Import Cars or Trucks
  • Best Print or Electronic Catalog of a Product Line for Import Cars or Trucks
  • Best Website Presentation of Product(s) for Import Cars or Trucks

Entries will be displayed near the Import Vehicle Community’s new booth location at the Sands Expo on level two AAPEX booth No. 42001, display cases AAPEX booth No. 42011, with signage directing buyers to company booths. In addition, all entries enjoy year-long exposure, with winning entries highlighted on the Import Vehicle Community website.

The awards will be presented at a press conference at AAPEX on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Award winners receive a full-page post-AAPEX ImportCar ad, and will be recognized at the Import Vehicle Community Luncheon and Awards Program on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

For more information and to submit your entries online, go to autocare.org/import-vehicle-community/awards. Entries received by Aug. 31 will enjoy an early-bird discount fee. Entries received by Sept. 15 will be included in pre-AAPEX publicity in ImportCar and Counterman.

