ididit Partners With Classic Instruments For Special Promotion

ididit has announced a new promotion with Classic Instruments to deliver an exclusive, limited edition ‘40 Ford T-Shirt to every customer that purchases both an ’40-style steering column from ididit and a ’40 Ford package from Classic Instruments.

ididit’s ’40-style steering column seamlessly blends vintage style and modern convenience with a brushed stainless steel finish and ’40-style dress-up kit with brass knobs, a cutting-edge technology of locking detent, allowing the column to lock into park and neutral positions, self-canceling turn signals, 4-way flashers and horn wiring, among others, according to the company.

Classic Instruments ’40 Ford package’s 6-in-1 design includes speedometer, tachometer, fuel, oil, temperature and volt gauges as well as LED lighting with built-in dimmer, green halo turn signals and a red high beam indicator. The package is finished off with a real glass lens and a polished stainless steel bezel. The package arrives to customers ready to install with all necessary sending units, wiring harness and mounting hardware, with fuel gauges calibrated to 240-33 ohms.

“The ’40 Ford T-Shirt is a great tribute to a classic, featuring iconic styling,” said Megan Lunsford of ididit. “We are proud to offer this exclusive offer with Classic Instruments, and we hope to see these shirts at car shows throughout the country.”

Customers who provide proof of purchase of both premium products can receive their limited edition ’40 Ford T-Shirt by calling ididit at 517-424-0577.

For more information, click here.