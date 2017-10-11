Hypercar And VP Racing Fuels Announce Official Partnership

VP Racing Fuels and HyperCar announced an official partnership in the pursuit of developing vehicles that achieve the highest level of performance.

“With the amount of horsepower HyperCar is developing with their project cars, we are working closely with their team to test different blends of fuel to achieve optimum horsepower output. We are excited to help fuel them to push the boundaries of speed and take their cars to the next echelon of speed and control,” said Bruce Hendel, vice president of sales, North America.

“What better fuel partner to team up with than the world leader in racing fuel technology to get the most out of your McLaren? Stay tuned as we collaborate to develop unique formulas that guarantee the fastest 1/4-mile and lap times for your HyperCar performance system,” said Thad Norman, HyperCar Development.

For more information on current systems and upgrades available, visit HyperCar’s website at hyperfastcars.com.