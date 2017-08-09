Distribution/Nexcat
August 9, 2017

Hüco Original Added To WHI Solution's E-catalog Nexcat

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Hitachi Automotive Systems Espelkamp recently announced its partnership with WHI Solutions. Adding to existing Hitachi products, the Hüco brand is now listed in WHI Solutions’ e-catalog Nexcat. With an additional coverage of around 7,700 vehicle applications, the Hüco-branded parts complement the existing Hitachi product rage, according to the company.

Nexcat is one of the leading catalogues used by top wholesalers and retailers. It provides a web-based solution to look up automotive aftermarket parts for nearly 2 billion vehicles by year, make, model, engine or VIN number.

Images of the Hüco products and links to Hitachi’s online resources complete the features available from Nexcat. The company says this provides users a single source for quality product data, validated for compliance, and available for export in any required format.

