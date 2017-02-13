Manufacturing/Agency
HUBB Appoints National Sales And Marketing As Its Rep Agency For The Performance Channel

HUBB Filters has appointed National Sales and Marketing (NSM) as its manufacturers’ representative agency for the U.S. automotive aftermarket performance channel.

Based in Rexburg, Idaho, NSM is a company with more than 30 years of combined experience representing manufacturers in the automotive aftermarket distribution channel. The firm is led by its principals Troy Sakota and Jud Niederer.

“NSM has relationships with many of the largest performance WDs and many small regional aftermarket sellers in the U.S.,” said HUBB CEO Scott Killips. “We look forward to tapping into their efficient system of managing, training and selling to represent our product to customers in the performance channel.”

NSM provides expertise in establishing and managing sales programs for manufacturers, determining go-to-market strategies, identifying the needs of WDs and working directly at the installation level, as needed. The company annually attends more than 20 industry events and trade shows in the U.S. to put products in front of buyers and grow awareness of specific brands.

