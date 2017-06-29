HELLA Pagid Introduces Composite Disc Brake Rotors For European Applications

HELLA Pagid Brake Systems, a supplier of quality brake systems, is now offering its composite disc brake rotors for European applications. These advanced, two-piece brake discs feature an aluminum hat and a high carbon friction ring, which are bonded together by rivets. The use of aluminum delivers a weight savings of 15-20 percent and reduces the unsprung mass of the brake system, according to the company. The resulting assembly not only improves driving properties, but also helps contribute to a reduction in fuel consumption.

HELLA Pagid composite brake rotors are designed to match perfectly with HELLA Pagid Brake System brake pads and deliver maximum performance in terms of safety, comfort and service life. Every HELLA Pagid composite brake rotor is manufactured in accordance with strict OE tolerances.

More information about HELLA Pagid Brake System pads, rotors, wear sensors and “where to buy” can be found at highcarbonrotors.com. HELLA Pagid Brake System parts application data is available from the HELLA Pagid BrakeGuide at brakeguide.com. The BrakeGuide can be viewed as an online catalog and downloaded as an app on both iOS and Android mobile devices.