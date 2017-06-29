Manufacturing/HELLA
June 29, 2017 11:41 am

HELLA Pagid Introduces Composite Disc Brake Rotors For European Applications

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Bosch Giving Track Contributions Reach $10,000 To Date This Season In June  

Gentherm President And CEO Announces Retirement Plans

Adient Named A Stevie Award Winner In 2017 American Business Awards

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Launches New Gear Store With Expanded Champion Motorsports Collection

BWD Automotive Releases 109 New Part Numbers

New Lower Pricing On Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board

Bosch Announces May Giving Track Contributions

Washington Governor Signs Executive Order To Support Autonomous Vehicle Development

Yokohama Tire Named An Official Partner Of The Nitro World Games

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Strut For The 2010-'13 Land Rover Range Rover

HELLA Pagid Brake Systems, a supplier of quality brake systems, is now offering its composite disc brake rotors for European applications. These advanced, two-piece brake discs feature an aluminum hat and a high carbon friction ring, which are bonded together by rivets. The use of aluminum delivers a weight savings of 15-20 percent and reduces the unsprung mass of the brake system, according to the company. The resulting assembly not only improves driving properties, but also helps contribute to a reduction in fuel consumption.

HELLA Pagid composite brake rotors are designed to match perfectly with HELLA Pagid Brake System brake pads and deliver maximum performance in terms of safety, comfort and service life. Every HELLA Pagid composite brake rotor is manufactured in accordance with strict OE tolerances.

More information about HELLA Pagid Brake System pads, rotors, wear sensors and “where to buy” can be found at highcarbonrotors.com. HELLA Pagid Brake System parts application data is available from the HELLA Pagid BrakeGuide at brakeguide.com. The BrakeGuide can be viewed as an online catalog and downloaded as an app on both iOS and Android mobile devices.

Show Full Article