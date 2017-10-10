Hedges & Co. To Host Free Webinar: How Parts & Accessories Manufacturers Can Increase Sales And Build Their Brand

Hedges & Co. has announced it will host an exclusive webinar in conjunction with Google, designed specifically for aftermarket parts and accessories manufacturers.

The free webinar will be held from 1-2 p.m. EST on Thursday, Oct. 19.

“Nearly all automotive parts and accessories buyers go online to research brands and products. It doesn’t matter if they’re going to buy online or in a brick and mortar store,” said Jon Hedges, president of Hedges & Co. “Parts and accessories consumers can now be targeted with pinpoint precision. Manufacturers have unprecedented ways to scale up marketing to reach automotive parts shoppers and buyers across millions of websites.”

During the webinar, Google’s Candace Jordan will share search trends and insights specific to automotive parts and accessories manufacturers. Julie Hedges will share the results of Hedges & Co. consumer research showing the value of manufacturers’ online presence, how consumers use manufacturer websites and the impact of the growing manufacturer to consumer relationship on the rest of the supply channel. In addition, she will share industry best practices and insights to increase sales and build brand awareness.

Webinar attendees will learn:

Latest industry trends and insights specific to manufacturer websites

Exclusive insight into how consumers search for brands and products

Insights into consumer preferences: buying direct from manufacturers or through retailers

Tips for cost-effective marketing across millions of websites, yet still targeting parts and accessories shoppers

Overcoming online marketing challenges

Space is limited, register at http://ow.ly/xSRJ30fFwSg

Webinar updates and webinar questions and answers will be posted on social media using the hashtag #DrivePartsSales.