Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Professionals Complete University Of The Aftermarket’s ‘Heavy Duty Leadership’ Program
On July 14, 36 heavy-duty aftermarket professionals completed the week-long Heavy Duty Leadership (HDL) education conference, held at Northwood University. The program, annually offered by the University of the Aftermarket, is designed to develop the business, management and leadership skills of mid-career professionals working in the North American commercial vehicle aftermarket.
Participants in this year’s HDL class – now in its sixth year – represented a wide range of heavy-duty aftermarket job functions, geographies and experiences. This year’s class, which was the largest in the program’s history, included:
- Blake Barson – OptiCat
- Craig Biehl – Dorman Products Inc.
- Chris Boesel – Dana Inc.
- Richard Bowen – ExxonMobil
- Christy Brasell – TruckPro
- Luke Britton – Horton Inc.
- Michael Brunetti – Commercial Vehicle Group
- Brian Burkett – AutoWares Inc
- Ralph Cartellone – Standard Motor Products
- Jon Catron – BBB Industries
- Bryan Dodds – McNeilus Truck
- Bruce Engleman – MAHLE Aftermarket Inc.
- William Griffin – TruckPro
- Lee Fuhr Perfection – Truck Parts
- Jason Hall – Gold Eagle Co.
- Donald Harrison – Standard Motor Products
- Susan Hitchon – Schrader Performance Sensors
- Peter Hough – Dana Inc.
- Cassie Imbery – Dana Inc.
- Holly Kinney – HDA Truck Pride
- Zach Lambert – TruckPro
- John LaSalle – Multi Parts
- Jack Lyons – Jack Lyons Truck Parts Inc.
- Corey Mayfield – Standard Motor Products
- Jenna McGrath – VIPAR Heavy Duty
- Walter Michl – Continental Contitech
- Chris Molnar – Dorman HD Solutions
- Marc Pappas, AAP – Federated Auto Parts
- Stephen Potter – TruckPro
- Bernie Powers – Dana Inc.
- Zach Raines – TruckPro
- Gilbert Ramirez – DENSO Products & Services
- Jared Ridenour – Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake
- Vishwesh Shauche – Meritor Inc.
- Jeff Tyler – Federal-Mogul Motorparts
- John Wolff – TruckPro
The program opened on the evening of Sunday, July 9 at the Sloan Family Building for Aftermarket Studies with a keynote presentation from Eaton Corp.’s Tim Bauer. The week also included leadership and industry-focused sessions from faculty drawn from Northwood University’s DeVos Graduate School of Management and leaders in the commercial truck aftermarket.
The next Heavy Duty Leadership program is scheduled for July 8-13, 2018.
Heavy Duty Leadership graduates earned 3.5 continuing education units that can be applied toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations.
To learn more about Heavy Duty Leadership and other University of the Aftermarket programs, call 1-800-551-2882 or visit universityoftheaftermarket.com.