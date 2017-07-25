Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Professionals Complete University Of The Aftermarket’s ‘Heavy Duty Leadership’ Program

On July 14, 36 heavy-duty aftermarket professionals completed the week-long Heavy Duty Leadership (HDL) education conference, held at Northwood University. The program, annually offered by the University of the Aftermarket, is designed to develop the business, management and leadership skills of mid-career professionals working in the North American commercial vehicle aftermarket.

Participants in this year’s HDL class –­ now in its sixth year –­ represented a wide range of heavy-duty aftermarket job functions, geographies and experiences. This year’s class, which was the largest in the program’s history, included:

Blake Barson – OptiCat

Craig Biehl – Dorman Products Inc.

Chris Boesel – Dana Inc.

Richard Bowen – ExxonMobil

Christy Brasell – TruckPro

Luke Britton – Horton Inc.

Michael Brunetti – Commercial Vehicle Group

Brian Burkett – AutoWares Inc

Ralph Cartellone – Standard Motor Products

Jon Catron – BBB Industries

Bryan Dodds – McNeilus Truck

Bruce Engleman – MAHLE Aftermarket Inc.

William Griffin – TruckPro

Lee Fuhr Perfection – Truck Parts

Jason Hall – Gold Eagle Co.

Donald Harrison – Standard Motor Products

Susan Hitchon – Schrader Performance Sensors

Peter Hough – Dana Inc.

Cassie Imbery – Dana Inc.

Holly Kinney – HDA Truck Pride

Zach Lambert – TruckPro

John LaSalle – Multi Parts

Jack Lyons – Jack Lyons Truck Parts Inc.

Corey Mayfield – Standard Motor Products

Jenna McGrath – VIPAR Heavy Duty

Walter Michl – Continental Contitech

Chris Molnar – Dorman HD Solutions

Marc Pappas, AAP – Federated Auto Parts

Stephen Potter – TruckPro

Bernie Powers – Dana Inc.

Zach Raines – TruckPro

Gilbert Ramirez – DENSO Products & Services

Jared Ridenour – Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake

Vishwesh Shauche – Meritor Inc.

Jeff Tyler – Federal-Mogul Motorparts

John Wolff – TruckPro

The program opened on the evening of Sunday, July 9 at the Sloan Family Building for Aftermarket Studies with a keynote presentation from Eaton Corp.’s Tim Bauer. The week also included leadership and industry-focused sessions from faculty drawn from Northwood University’s DeVos Graduate School of Management and leaders in the commercial truck aftermarket.

The next Heavy Duty Leadership program is scheduled for July 8-13, 2018.

Heavy Duty Leadership graduates earned 3.5 continuing education units that can be applied toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations.

To learn more about Heavy Duty Leadership and other University of the Aftermarket programs, call 1-800-551-2882 or visit universityoftheaftermarket.com.