HDA Truck Pride Unveils Private Label Battery Program

HDA Truck Pride has unveiled its new HDA Truck Pride battery program, in conjunction with esteemed supply chain partner East Penn Manufacturing, inclusive of a world-class product range. East Penn is the second-largest provider of starting, lighting and igniting (SLI) batteries in North America.

The program is comprised of a full battery selection, led by the AGM and Fahrenheit AGM Group 31 batteries, which offers maintenance-free design and more power-per-pound for commercial trucks, buses and other heavy-duty equipment. Starting, commercial service and severe service applications are covered from agriculture to stationary power. Small- and medium-duty fleet needs are met by the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum lineup, and the line features a robust small engine/utility range for lawn and garden applications.

“This new HDA Truck Pride private label battery offering is available to all members in conjunction with East Penn,” said Tom Tecklenburg, HDA Truck Pride chief commercial officer. “This program dovetails directly into our current offering, allowing our membership to take excellent care of their customers with powerful and reliable batteries engineered for durability while meeting high power ratings for heavy-duty engines.”