HDA Truck Pride And Northwood University Announce 2017-‘18 Aftermarket Scholarship

HDA Truck Pride and Northwood University have announced Anthony Lewis as the 2017-‘18 recipient of the Heavy Duty America Fund Memorial Endowed Scholarship. The sought-after scholarship was established to honor the memory of two important figures in the aftermarket industry, Pete Bley and Jim Burke Sr. The annual award is given to a Northwood University student enrolled in the dedicated automotive aftermarket program.

“Selecting Anthony for this prestigious scholarship was a simple decision. His enthusiasm for the industry echoes that of the gentlemen for whom the award was established,” said Don Reimondo, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride (formerly HD America), and fellow Northwood alum. “He personifies the ideals of this award with his work ethic and determination to succeed in the heavy-duty aftermarket. We’re honored to be a part of his junior year at Northwood as he pursues his education.”

A native of Commerce Township, Michigan, Lewis is enrolled in the university’s Automotive Aftermarket Management program at its Midland, Michigan, campus. He has been active in Northwood University’s International Auto Show team for the BMW and Team Tenneco displays over the past two years.

Lewis has been a member of the Dean’s List, recognizing a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.84 in a semester and has been active in Northwood’s “Go Mad Day,” where hundreds of students, staff and friends of the university engage in community service projects.