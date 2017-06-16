HDA Truck Pride Members And Suppliers Honor Veterans Through Annual Meeting Fundraising

HDA Truck Pride membership, together with select supplier partners, presented more than $88,000 in donations to the Wyakin Foundation. Raised during the HDA Truck Pride annual membership meeting, the total is comprised of individual donations, as well as generous incentives generated on show orders provided by SAF Holland, Phillips Industries, Timken and PAI.

The Wyakin Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for wounded and injured veterans to transition back into civilian careers once they have served our country. The comprehensive program provides mentorship, education and guidance to ensure that these brave men and women receive training and secure employment in meaningful careers, so that making a living needn’t be a worry for them post-military service.

“We are honored to welcome Wyakin Foundation to the HDA Truck Pride Annual Meeting each year,” said Tom Tecklenburg, HDA Truck Pride chief commercial officer. “Many of our membership and supplier partners are proud veterans themselves. They recognize the sacrifices these men and women have made defending our freedom, and are proud to support them through donations to Wyakin Foundation to assist in getting them acclimated into the civilian life.”