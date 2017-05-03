Hayden Automotive Announces ‘Keepin’ It Cool’ Promotion

The Hayden Automotive “Keepin’ It Cool” promotion, running now through Nov. 30, will award a commemorative bottle jacket to those who share on Facebook how Hayden has been keeping them cool. Every qualifying testimonial also will receive an automatic entry into a monthly drawing for a beach-ready 55-quart Coleman rugged wheeled cooler.

“Since 1961, Hayden Auto has become a well-known brand in the aftermarket for innovative and quality engine cooling components,” said Ron Miller, product and marketing manager of specialty products, Hayden Automotive. “This promotion allows our loyal customers to share their Hayden success stories with performance or restoration enthusiasts just like themselves.”

Hayden offers three ways to enter: share a story on the Hayden Automotive Facebook page at facebook.com/HaydenAutomotive, provide a review with a star rating and a comment or snap a picture with a favorite Hayden product with a caption.

For more information on the Hayden Automotive “Keepin’ It Cool” promotion, contact a local account sales manager.