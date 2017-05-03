Distribution/Hayden
May 3, 2017 12:05 pm

Hayden Automotive Announces ‘Keepin’ It Cool’ Promotion

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Service King Expands Los Angeles Footprint With 2 New Repair Centers

Delphi Announces Plans For Tax-Free Spin-Off Of Powertrain Segment

Standard Motor Products Announces First Quarter 2017 Results

Dorman Products Reports 1st Quarter Sales And Earnings

Cooper Standard Reports Record 1st Quarter Results

ididit Partners With Classic Instruments For Special Promotion

TowerJazz And Aisin Seiki Announce Mass Production Of New Generation Automotive Body Products

CIF Elects 2 New Trustees To Continue Initiatives

Students From Mexico Win Global Automotive Design Challenge Sponsored By Honeywell

CARSTAR North America Sets Sights On Strategic Growth, Operating Efficiencies To Drive Sales For North America's Largest Collision Network

The Hayden Automotive “Keepin’ It Cool” promotion, running now through Nov. 30, will award a commemorative bottle jacket to those who share on Facebook how Hayden has been keeping them cool. Every qualifying testimonial also will receive an automatic entry into a monthly drawing for a beach-ready 55-quart Coleman rugged wheeled cooler.

“Since 1961, Hayden Auto has become a well-known brand in the aftermarket for innovative and quality engine cooling components,” said Ron Miller, product and marketing manager of specialty products, Hayden Automotive. “This promotion allows our loyal customers to share their Hayden success stories with performance or restoration enthusiasts just like themselves.”

Hayden offers three ways to enter: share a story on the Hayden Automotive Facebook page at facebook.com/HaydenAutomotive, provide a review with a star rating and a comment or snap a picture with a favorite Hayden product with a caption.

For more information on the Hayden Automotive “Keepin’ It Cool” promotion, contact a local account sales manager.

Show Full Article