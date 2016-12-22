Happy Holidays From aftermarketNews!

Today’s issue of AMN Daily will be the final AMN Daily newsletter of the week as our offices close in observance of the Christmas holiday. We will resume our normal schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The staff of aftermarketNews wishes you a safe and happy holiday season!
You may also like
Interstate Batteries Takes Top Honors In Product Leadership For Overall Best Automotive Battery
December 14, 2016 11:22 AM
Consumers Hesitant To Share Driving Data
December 12, 2016 12:46 PM
BorgWarner Provides BYD Auto With Leading Turbocharging Technology For Hybrid Vehicles
December 09, 2016 11:25 AM