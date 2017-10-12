Hankook Tire Selected As An OE Supplier To The 2018 Toyota Camry

Hankook Tire has been selected as an OE supplier for select Toyota 2018 Camry models, including hybrid and gasoline powertrains,­ with the Kinergy GT in size 235/45R 18V.

Hankook Tire says its premium grand touring all-season tire, Kinergy GT, is an Ultra High Performance Tire (UHPT) that provides outstanding driving in all conditions, including wet, dry and winter environments, as well as a quiet and comfortable driving experience. Hankook Tire was able to integrate wide circumferential channel grooves for wet surfaces, optimized block stiffness for dry surfaces, a wide lateral groove design for snowy surfaces and an optimized pitch to reduce the tire noise.

Hankook Tire says its OE expansion to include select models of the 2018 Camry marks another successful milestone for the company, as Toyota is known as a top brand within the automobile industry and Camry was the No. 1 selling passenger car in the United States in 2016. The Camry, available in both gasoline and hybrid, is a leader in the future of the driving industry, and bolsters Toyota’s reputation as a technologically advanced automobile company, according to the company.

Hankook Tire says its successful entry to the Japanese market as a supplier for the Camry signifies the global recognition of the company’s high technological advancement.

“Supplying Hankook Tire’s iconic Kinergy GT to Toyota as an OE supplier of the 2018 Camry demonstrates another step in our expanding global recognition as a premium brand,” said Seung Hwa Suh, vice chairman and CEO of Hankook Tire. “This not only proves the company’s leading technology in the tire manufacturing industry, but the high level of trust from OEMs in the auto industry.”