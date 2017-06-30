Hankook Tire America Corp. Names New President

Hosung Suh has been named president of Hankook Tire America Corp. and will assume the role on July 1. The company says his vast strategic planning experience at Hankook and in previous roles with companies in the U.S. and Korea will allow him to grow Hankook Tire’s presence in the American market.

“The United States market is very important to Hankook Tire,” said Suh. “I am excited to join our outstanding team to achieve the company’s goals in this region.”

Suh has led innovative changes at Hankook Tire and is expected to do the same in America, where Hankook is seeking a new start with the construction of its first North American plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, and the recent move of its American Headquarters to Nashville.

Suh previously served as senior vice president of Hankook Tire’s Global Corporate Strategy Planning Division. He will fill the role held by President Hee-se Ahn, who has led Hankook America since January 2015.

During Ahn’s tenure, Hankook Tire America Corp. enjoyed sales growth of 15 percent in the replacement tire market and built stronger OE relationships with automotive manufacturers. The company was named a General Motors Supplier of the Year for the first time in company history earlier this year.