Personnel/Hankook
June 30, 2017 11:05 am

Hankook Tire America Corp. Names New President

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

AAM's Chairman And CEO Recognized With Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

YANG Awards Leadership 2.0 Scholarship To Young Auto Care Professional

PPG Returns To The Track To Support Speedway Children’s Charities

Purolator Releases 'Nothing Gets By Us. Nothing Gets By You.' Video Series

JohnDow Dynamic Introduces The TPMS Smart Cart

New Lower Pricing On Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board

General Tire Renews 'Best In The Desert' Partnership

Shiloh Industries Reports 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

Superior Industries Announces Debt Offering

S&W Performance Group Promotes Tom Hoosigian To General Manager

Hosung Suh has been named president of Hankook Tire America Corp. and will assume the role on July 1. The company says his vast strategic planning experience at Hankook and in previous roles with companies in the U.S. and Korea will allow him to grow Hankook Tire’s presence in the American market.

“The United States market is very important to Hankook Tire,” said Suh. “I am excited to join our outstanding team to achieve the company’s goals in this region.”

Suh has led innovative changes at Hankook Tire and is expected to do the same in America, where Hankook is seeking a new start with the construction of its first North American plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, and the recent move of its American Headquarters to Nashville.

Suh previously served as senior vice president of Hankook Tire’s Global Corporate Strategy Planning Division. He will fill the role held by President Hee-se Ahn, who has led Hankook America since January 2015.

During Ahn’s tenure, Hankook Tire America Corp. enjoyed sales growth of 15 percent in the replacement tire market and built stronger OE relationships with automotive manufacturers. The company was named a General Motors Supplier of the Year for the first time in company history earlier this year.

Show Full Article