Hahn Automotive Warehouse Announces Clint Bentley As Vice President Of Operations

Hahn Automotive Warehouse has announced that Clint Bentley has been named to succeed Tim Vergo as vice president of operations. Clint has contributed many years of valuable service to Hahn, including positions as Nu-Way store manager, Hahn district manager, and most recently as general manager for UCI-Buffalo. Bentley will be responsible for all functions, duties and business areas previously managed by Vergo, including participation on the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Product Committee.

“We are confident that Clint will do an excellent job in his new position,” said Daniel Chessin, co-president and CEO of Hahn, “and we wish Clint great success.”

Eli Futerman, co-president and CEO of Hahn, added, “At the same time we wish to extend sincere thanks and well wishes in retirement to Tim Vergo. Tim has been an outstanding leader for over 34 years at Hahn.”

Hahn Automotive Warehouse Inc. is an Auto Value member of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.