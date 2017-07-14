John Passante is a broad-based senior executive with over 30 years of extensive organizational development and senior human resource experience with progressive corporations involved in multiple locations, both domestic and international. John is the President and CEO of Brenton Productions, as well as the President and CEO of the Organizational Development Group, Inc. The firm specializes in recruiting, coaching, change management and culture enhancement. He has worked with corporations such as CARQUEST where he was senior vice president. He was also senior vice president, human resources for Moog Automotive and senior director worldwide human resources, sales and marketing for Delphi Products and Service Solutions. rnIn 1995, Passante was inducted into the Automotive Aftermarket Hall of Fame and in August 1980, he received the University of Toledo Pacemaker Award, an award given annually to outstanding business alumni.rnHe is an adjunct professor at Northwood University and the University of the Aftermarket. He was also as a member of the Northwood University Board of Governors. John has been an adjunct professor at the University of Toledo, St. Louis University and a guest lecturer at Bowling Green State University, University of Missouri and Providence College. rnJohn is a motivational speaker who conducts many seminars for major corporations throughout the US, Canada and internationally. He has functioned as an internal consultant, facilitator and executive coach and is now bringing these multi-faceted management experiences and skills to the leadership of Brenton Productions, Inc. He has published many articles on leadership, communications and motivation. rnr

As one looks out over the landscape of today’s automotive aftermarket, it appears that the business environment is getting “more complex.” Clearly, the rapid pace of technological changes is impacting all of us. Of course, information overload also is a factor in today’s world. We all struggle to keep up!

I suspect complexity will always be a challenge that we face in business and in life. The question is: how do we manage complexity?

As human beings, we are all blessed with an IQ – intellectual quotient. This helps us to solve issues, to learn, to perform on the job and to navigate complexity. In short, IQ is our brain power.

In recent years, we have been introduced to the concept of EQ, or emotional quotient. It is the ability to manage our emotions and communicate in an appropriate way.

EQ guides us in our interpersonal relationships in highly complex and stressful situations. A high EQ acts as a shield. Our EQ assists in reading people, emotions and feelings and to respond in a supportive way. It involves our social compass and the ability to adapt to uncertain and complex environments. Our EQ gives us perseverance, self-control and our ability to build positive relationships and enables us to recognize and understand emotions.

In ourselves and in others, EQ fuels our:

Empathy

Compassion

Communication

Self-awareness

Authenticity

Creativity

Acceptance of others

Permit me to introduce a third concept or tool, which is valuable when addressing complexity. CQ – our curiosity quotient – or having an open and hungry mind. A passion for learning.

CQ is being more inquisitive and seeking out learning experiences. It’s asking the question why? Or why not? It’s the new idea person in your organization. CQ is a fairly new concept, but I feel it is an important element in managing complexity. In essence, CQ is a tool to resolve complex problems.

“I have no special talents I am only passionately curious.”- Albert Einstein

Although we may not be able to increase our IQ, we can increase our EQ and CQ. Start by being more curious about the things around you. We can learn to empathize more with others. The essence of leadership is to start the fire of curiosity in the organization. To inspire through PQ – passion quotient. Passion is a strong motivator.

Curiosity is, “The desire to learn more about something or someone.” It requires action. The time is right for all of us to get curious. This aids us in reacting to changing market conditions.

Let us all embrace an inquisitive spirit and mind set in the journey called continuous improvement. Questions do indeed change the world. Curiosity is an equal partner with IQ, and EQ and there is no substitute for passion in leadership.

As you evaluate your organization, ask yourself the following questions:

Is it ok to be curious in your organization?

Are employees encouraged to challenge the status quo?

Is “why?” part of your organizations vocabulary?

“Knowledge and wisdom begin with curiosity.” – Michael Moss

No doubt, we have all encountered the leader who viewed asking “why?” as a negative trait. What a shame!

Collaborative curiosity with an approach that is open to creative change can result in innovation and creative solutions in today’s complex world. Leadership that fosters diverse creative thinking will add momentum that creates solutions and invents the future.

It costs nothing to dream, and everything not to.