GS27 Introduces New Vehicle Freshening Product

GS27 has introduced a new product called DéoCar Origin, which the company describes as “the elegant new way to freshen up an interior vehicle cabin.”

“DéoCar Origin is a sophisticated, discreet way to fragrance a vehicle,” said Claire Andrieu, communication manager for GS27. “Once placed in the vent, the subtle fragrance will last up to 60 days and keep the vehicle smelling like new. DéoCar Origin comes in several fragrance options so motorists can find the perfect scent for their vehicle.”

GS27 DéoCar Origin is placed directly in the air vents and diffuses the fragrance evenly through the air conditioning system. Because the innovative air freshener is made of soft touch supple plastic, it will not leave any scratches, color or marks on dashboards or ventilation louvers.

In addition to DéoCar Origin, DéoCar Star and DéoCar Love are now available from GS27. DéoCar Star is the easiest way to fragrance a vehicle, according to GS27. Simply attach it to the rear view mirror and its exclusive design adds a pop of color to the vehicle interior. DéoCar Love features the scent of French quality perfume and its heart-shaped design fits into the air vent so that the scent is harmoniously diffused in the interior.

“Because of the popularity of vehicle air fresheners, we are rapidly expanding our DéoCar fragrance line in North America,” said Andrieu. “In fact, DéoCar Spray and DéoCar Max will be available very soon.”

To learn more about GS27 customized car care, including the complete line of DéoCar air freshener products, visit gs27usa.com.