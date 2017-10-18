Distribution/The Group
October 18, 2017 12:37 pm

‘The Group’ Training Academy Provides Comprehensive Online Training For Automotive Professionals

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

AAPEX 2017 Announces Speakers For Keynote Sessions

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper’s Road Warrior Weekend Crosses The Finish Line

PlanetM And AutoMobili-D Launch Inaugural PlanetM Awards

Valvoline Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Hankook Tire Celebrates Grand Opening Of First US Manufacturing Plant

Team PRP Automotive Recycling Network Expands With 3 Additional Partner Locations

Colorado STEM Team To Open CARS’ Grow Your Own Technicians Program At AAPEX

Perfect Equipment Releases Cold Weather Tape Adhesive Weights

BorgWarner Technologies To 'Electrify' Commercial Vehicles

VIPAR Heavy Duty Welcomes Mexico-Based RGDAYA As Its Newest Stockholder

Offering hundreds of hours of online automotive training courses for automotive service professionals, The Group Training Academy is the premier training resource in the auto care industry.

“The Group Training Academy gives automotive professionals the opportunity to train as often as they like when it’s most convenient for them,” said Robert Roos, vice president of sales and marketing, National Pronto Association. “The Group Training Academy features training for professional service technicians and parts professionals, plus sales and product training and business management courses, all to help our customers and members learn skills that boost their technical abilities, improve customer service and increase the bottom line.”

Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, The Group Training Academy includes everything from ASE test prep to automotive, diagnostic, diesel, transmission, shop management and scan tool training videos, plus training resources, diagrams, reading materials, quizzes and interactive resources. The training is in a video format designed especially for professional technicians.

Some of the key components of The Group Training Academy include:

Advanced Technical Training – ASE test prep, hybrids, diesel, management, HVAC and diagnostic training and testing.

Sales & Product Training – Product tutorials, marketing videos and training content produced by aftermarket manufacturers, which will help make informed buying decisions.

Business Management – Access to the The Group’s sales programs, marketing materials and content to help boost a stores profits and benefit customers.

To take a tour or to register online, visit thegrouptrainingacademy.com or call 1-800-718-7246 for more information.

Show Full Article