July 14, 2017

Google And ALLDATA To Offer Free 1-Hour Webinar

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

ALLDATA has teamed up with Google’s Automotive Marketing team to offer a content-rich, one-hour webinar on Best Online Marketing Practices for automotive repair shops on July 27. The presentation will be delivered by Google Product Specialist Matt Krystofik.

Krystofik joined Google in 2013, working on a product specialist team whose efforts were focused on helping retailers with their online-offline attribution to make their advertising more accountable, actionable and impactful. He has spent his time recently with Fortune 100 companies consulting on balancing their media mix of Google’s established performance products with premium brand ad solutions.

In this one-hour webinar, Krystofik will:

  • Discuss changing consumer and technology trends that shops need to know about
  • Show participants three ways to grow your business with (mostly free) Google tools like Google My Business
  • Share resources to help you keep up with changing digital behavior | Think With Google, Google Trends, Digital Garage

The webinar is free, and the material is relative to both mechanical and collision repair shops. There will be ample time allotted in the webinar for Q&A as well.

To register for the webinar, click here.

