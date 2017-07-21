Global Shop Solutions Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Facility At Headquarters

Global Shop Solutions, a global developer of ERP software for the manufacturing industry, opened its doors to its new state-of-the-art facility, making it the third building at its headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.

Nearly 200 people from the Greater Houston area gathered at the facility for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The modern 10,000-square-foot building is home to a 72-seat training room full of the latest technology, a community dining/kitchen area complete with a market, and an outdoor, covered patio designed to seat up to 100 people.

“Our new building is a springboard to another 40 years of loving, caring, and serving our great customers,” said President and CEO Dusty Alexander. “I’d like to thank our internal team comprised of Director of Human Resources Jayland Keeney, Vice President of Research and Development Erika Klein and Designer Andrea Alexander, for leading the design and build of a modern and collaborative space for our Global Shop Solutions employees and customers. We invite all manufacturers to contact us, schedule a visit, and give us the opportunity to show you why we are different.”

The company says the new facility is the stepping stone to pave the way for future innovation within the ERP software industry and bring business to the surrounding area.