Glen De Vos Named Delphi Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President

Delphi Automotive PLC has named Glen De Vos as chief technology officer (CTO) and senior vice president, effective March 1. De Vos succeeds Jeff Owens, who will retire after more than 40 years with Delphi.

“Jeff has had a significant impact on Delphi through his passion and dedication for engineering excellence,” said Kevin Clark, president and CEO. “I want to personally thank Jeff for his decades of contributions to Delphi and we wish him well in his retirement. Glen takes on the role of CTO with a proven track record of success in leading some of Delphi’s most important technology and growth initiatives. He has been instrumental in the development of one of the industry’s most aggressive and substantial vehicle automation programs and spearheaded several recent software and services acquisitions, increasing the company’s software and data management capabilities.”

As CTO, De Vos will be responsible for Delphi’s innovation and global technologies, reporting directly to Clark. De Vos was most recently vice president, Software & Services, Delphi Electronics & Safety (E&S), located at the company’s Silicon Valley Lab in Mountain View, California. He began his Delphi career with E&S in 1992. Following several progressive engineering and managerial roles in infotainment and user experience, he was named vice president, Global Engineering for Delphi E&S in 2012.

De Vos received a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Calvin College in 1982, a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan in 1983, and a Master of Business Administration from Ball State University in 1994.

In addition, Eran Sandhaus will join Delphi as vice president, Software & Services, Delphi E&S, replacing De Vos. Most recently vice president and general manager for the Wireless business unit at Cypress Semiconductors Inc., Sandhaus brings 20 years of experience in engineering, marketing and business leadership. With a focus on mobile and the Internet of Things (IoT), Sandhaus led strategic acquisitions and the expansion of Cypress into the wearables, smart home, industrial and medical markets.

“Eran blends very strong technical capabilities with a unique ability to bring technologies to commercial reality, which are skills that will help drive future growth in our Software & Services business,” said Clark. “We are excited to see how his outside perspective will help drive even more technology and innovation leadership in our automated driving program, advanced safety systems and data analytics capabilities.”

Before his role at Cypress, Sandhaus was senior director at Qualcomm responsible for the IoT Smart Home P&L and strategy. He also spent time at Texas Instruments (TI) in Shanghai, as general manager of Wireless Connectivity and before that ran TI’s Emerging Connectivity Solution business unit in Dallas. He started his career in Israel at Marvell Semiconductors as staff engineer and design team leader.

Sandhaus holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering (Cum Laude) from the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology.