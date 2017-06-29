Gentherm President And CEO Announces Retirement Plans

Gentherm, a global provider of thermal management technologies, has announced that Daniel Coker, president and CEO, will retire and begin a planned leadership transition over the next several months.

Coker has agreed to continue serving in his current position until the appointment of his successor. The company’s board of directors is presently engaged in a comprehensive search process to select a successor. Both internal and external candidates are under consideration.

“Under Dan’s leadership, Gentherm grew from a start-up entity with a new, innovative product into a multi-national organization having almost a billion dollars in revenue,” said Chairman Francois Castaing. “The impact Dan has had on the success of this company cannot be overstated. Dan has built a talented management team and will leave the company in excellent position to continue to grow. His hard work, dedication and love for Gentherm and its employees have been an integral part of the company’s achievements.”

Coker joined Gentherm in 1996 and has served as president and CEO since 2003. Coker also is a current member of the company’s board of directors and will continue to serve in such capacity.