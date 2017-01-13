General Motors’ Ignition Switch Crisis Changed Company’s Culture, Mark Reuss Tells Automotive News World Congress

The crisis that erupted over faulty ignition switches in 2014 changed General Motors‘ (GM) culture more than its bankruptcy five years earlier did, said Mark Reuss, GM’s executive vice president, global product development, purchasing and supply chain, at the 2017 Automotive News World Congress.

During an onstage discussion with Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein, Reuss said when the ignition switch defect – a decade-old problem linked to more than 100 fatalities – surfaced just weeks into Mary Barra’s tenure as CEO, it sent a powerful message across the automaker’s workforce.

“We used that to really change the way the company behaved, and also to change what was OK and wasn’t OK, and what we wanted to be,” said Reuss. “It was an unbelievably painful process.”

To determine the extent of the problem and fix it transparently, Reuss said he had to enter unfamiliar territory to take on the role of a detective. Among the improvements that the crisis produced was GM’s “Speak Up for Safety” program, which encourages workers to report potential problems they discover, and to do it anonymously if they prefer. Fewer than 5 percent of the reports submitted through the program have been anonymous, said Reuss.

“For me that’s a big proof point that people really want the right thing,” he said.

Reuss acknowledged widespread skepticism that he and Barra, as second-generation GM lifers, could lead the company in a new direction, saying those doubts serve as “incredible motivation to prove people wrong.”

In a wide-ranging discussion, Reuss also said: