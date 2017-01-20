Manufacturing/Gates
January 20, 2017 12:00 pm

Gates Introduces New International Thread Identification Kit

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Gates - International Thread ID KitGates has introduced a new and improved international thread identification kit that includes 21 metric thread sizes, both male and female, and 10 British thread sizes, both male and female.

The kit also includes Gates’ pocket thread identification guide and tools to help users determine the correct couplings for hydraulic assemblies. Identifying these thread styles has never been easier, according to the company.

Contact a Gates representative or visit Gates.com for more information.

 

