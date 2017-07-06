OE/Gates
July 6, 2017 12:21 pm

Gates Belt-in-Oil System Selected As Original Equipment On Multiple Global Automotive Brands

Gates Corp., a global diversified manufacturer of industrial and automotive products, has announced its integrated Belt-in-Oil (BiO), tensioner and ECO sprocket system has been selected as OE on a number of demanding, high-efficiency engine applications in the global automotive market.

In today’s competitive economy, global automotive manufacturers look to their suppliers to deliver innovative solutions for increasingly challenging engine applications. The Gates Belt-in-Oil system offers benefits that are designed to deliver improved fuel economy, reduced CO2 emissions, lighter weight, better reliability and lower system noise, the company says.

“While other manufacturers may offer individual Belt-in-Oil products or pieces of the system, Gates offers a unique, integrated BiO system as a turnkey solution,” said Tom Pitstick, chief marketing officer for Gates. “The proof point is evident: customers are choosing Gates over other manufacturers to deliver these integrated systems for new, demanding engines that are smaller, more dynamic and powerful.”

