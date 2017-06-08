Gary Bostic Of Remy Power Products Is Appointed To CAWA’s Manufacturers’ Advisory Council

Michael Antonelli of Vantage Marketing Global, CAWA chair of the board, has appointed Gary Bostic of Remy Power Products to the association’s Manufacturers’ Advisory Council (MAC).

“Mr. Bostic has a significant amount of auto care industry experience and will be a contributor to CAWA’s leadership team. The association is pleased that Remy Power Products will be participating, once again, in the CAWA leadership and we anticipate that Mr. Bostic will contribute to the future successes of CAWA,” said Antonelli.

Currently, Bostic serves as the director of sales for Remy Power Products in the traditional aftermarket in the United States and Canada. He has more than 40 years of experience in the auto care industry in sales, ownership, distribution and the tire segment of the industry. He has been with Remy Power Products for 13 years, starting as a sales manager in the mid-Atlantic region. Bostic currently serves on the Auto Care Association’s Manufacturers Advisory Council, as well.