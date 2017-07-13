Manufacturing/Gabriel
July 13, 2017 12:14 pm

Gabriel Unveils New App For Testing Vehicle Suspensions

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Gabriel (Ride Control, LLC) has just unveiled the Gabriel Ride Control Suspension Test for iOS and Android, a new app that allows users to check a vehicle’s suspension right from their smart phone.

After downloading the app from the iTunes store, users simply add their vehicle by selecting the year, make, model and style from a dropdown menu and adding information on the estimated shock/strut mileage and an identifying name for the vehicle.

Users then pick which of the four corners they wish to test (front or rear, left or right). Simple instructions guide users in how to conduct the test by placing the phone over one of the corners and bouncing the corner once. The actual testing begins with the push of a start button. Results are immediately provided and users can go on to check other corners.

The test results include information and scores for performance and mileage, along with an overall score. After testing, app users can find out which parts they need and where to get them. They can also share their results with others via email.

To try out the new Gabriel Ride Control Suspension Test for iOS app, visit the iTunes app store. Testing requires an iOS device using iOS 9.0 or later or the Android 5.0 or later.

