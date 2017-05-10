Gabriel Announces The HiJackers 50th Anniversary El Camino Sweepstakes

Gabriel (Ride Control LLC) has announced it is offering a sweepstakes in honor of the 50th anniversary of the HiJackers brand. The company is partnering with RTM, the producers of the PowerNation automotive television program, to give away a custom 1967 El Camino truck.

“2017 is a big year for us to celebrate,” said Jonathon Gore, director of marketing at Gabriel. “The company celebrates two big milestones, 50 years for HiJackers and 110 years for Gabriel. It was a natural fit to commemorate this year in a giveaway of an iconic vehicle that embodies a hardworking attitude combined with a wild streak of power and performance.”

Gabriel and RTM’s Truck Tech shop are hosting this sweepstakes to give away a completely custom retro El Camino truck built by the Truck Tech guys, unavailable anywhere else. The truck will feature a 6-liter LS that rides on Gabriel’s HiJacker shocks.

Gabriel introduced HiJackers, the first air-adjustable shock absorbers, in 1967 as a solution to restore balance to vehicles carrying or hauling heavy loads. However, they also became popular with the muscle car and street racing crowd in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. The El Camino project brings both aspects of the HiJackers 50-year history together in one vehicle.

Jeremy Bumpus and Lawrence “LT” Tolman, co-hosts of PowerNation TV’s Truck Tech show, will be building the one-of-a-kind HiJackers El Camino. The program shows viewers how to restore, modify, customize and paint classic and late-model 2- and 4-wheel drive pickups, sport trucks and SUVs.

This sweepstakes is an opportunity for Gabriel to partner with PowerNation and engage with its viewers. The winner will experience all the benefits of HiJackers shocks along with a one-of-a-kind vehicle. Viewers have until the end of August to enter the 2017 sweepstakes.

To enter for a chance to win, see the official rules at gabriel.com.

For information on Truck Tech air dates and times, visit powernationtv.com.