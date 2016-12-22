A major highlight of the biennial Australian Auto Aftermarket Expo, to be held April 6-8, 2017, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre – will be an industry awards program to recognize excellence across a wide variety of marketing, manufacturing, product and service categories.

The 2017 Australian Auto Aftermarket Awards program is now open for entries in sections rewarding excellence and innovation. The awards are organized by the expo host, the Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA).

AAAA Executive Director Stuart Charity said these are the only awards of their type in Australia. “Our aim is to acknowledge organizations and individuals who set the benchmark for industry performance,” said Charity. “Judged by a panel of experienced industry experts, the winners will be recognized at prestigious awards functions attended by 1,000 industry peers on April 6, 2017, at Crown Palladium. Winners will be announced at the Innovation Awards Breakfast and the Excellence Awards Banquet that evening.

“Australian Auto Aftermarket Award winners join an elite group of organizations and individuals and will enjoy wide recognition across the industry as the best-in-class,” said Charity.

The categories for 2017 are:

Australian Auto Aftermarket Excellence Awards:

Outstanding Service to Industry

Kim Aunger Young Achiever Award

Terry Mahoney Excellence In Marketing – Under $10 million annual turnover

Terry Mahoney Excellence in Marketing – Over $10 million annual turnover

Excellence in Manufacturing – Under $10 million annual turnover

Excellence In Manufacturing – Over $10 million annual turnover

Excellence in Export Award

Australian Auto Aftermarket Innovation Awards:

Only two entries per company per category will be accepted in the following “Most Innovative” categories:

Employee Engagement Program

Community Impact Program

Marketing Campaign

Trade/E-Commerce Solution

New Packaging

New Aftermarket Products – separate sections for Parts, Accessories, Performance Products, 4WD Products, Chemical (Additives, Lubricants and Car Care), Electrical (including Mobile electronics), and Tools and Equipment.

Entries are due Feb. 10, 2017.

Entries are invited from organizations and employees of organizations who are members of the AAAA.

Companies not exhibiting at the expo can enter the product awards program for a fee ($500 per two product award entries). There is no entry fee for expo exhibitors.

To enter, select the category to enter and complete a submission online by going to: aftermarketawards.com.au.