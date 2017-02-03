Freudenberg Invests In New Filter Production Line

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (FFT) has added a new state-of-the-art cabin air filter production line to its U.S. manufacturing facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. With this multi-million dollar investment, the company says it is confirming its commitment to the U.S. automotive market.

Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks, Walker Wood Thomas, Kentucky State Representative District 8, and Sharon Butts of Hopkinsville Economic Development joined Dr. Erek Speckert, FFT global vice president of operations and Barry Kellar, FFT global vice president of automotive filters for a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Jan. 26.

“We are delighted that this year-long project is complete, and we can continue to provide the world-class product made by our dedicated Hopkinsville workforce to our North American customers,” said Kellar.

“Freudenberg Filtration Technologies is an integral part of Hopkinsville community, and we are happy to witness this confirmation of their commitment to our town,” said Hopkinsville Mayor Hendricks.

As one of the first companies to introduce cabin air filters to the North American automotive market in late 1980s, FFT continues to play a leading role in the market through the introduction of new and improved products and investments in product development and manufacturing facilities. The newly added high-speed edge band converting line will increase facility’s output and ensure uniformly high quality products, according to FFT.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies employs more than 120 people in its Hopkinsville location which houses sales, development and manufacturing.