Personnel/Diamond Standard
October 18, 2017 12:34 pm

Former Diamond Standard Team Member Geoff Crane Passes Away

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Geoff Crane, a former team member of Diamond Standard Parts, passed away at 70 years old on Sept. 5, in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

“Geoff was an integral part of the Diamond Standard team for many years,” said Mike O’Neal of Diamond Standard Parts. “Our sympathies go out to Geoff’s family and friends.”

Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Crane lived in Olive Branch and the surrounding area for most of his adult life. He attended Westfield Senior High School in Westfield, New Jersey, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island. Crane worked internationally in Canada and also in New Jersey, Tennessee and Mississippi in marketing and the car industry.

