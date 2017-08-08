Forgeline Carbon+Forged Series Wheels Now In Full Production

Forgeline Motorsports worked with their advanced composites technology partner, Emergent Carbon Wheels, to ramp up production and begin fulfilling orders of its Fnew Carbon+Forged Series wheels. These are now in full production, and almost all sizes of the lightweight carbon fiber barrels are currently in stock and ready to ship.

Utilizing weight-optimized CNC-machined forged aluminum centers combined with Emergent’s revolutionary proprietary carbon fiber barrels, Forgeline’s new made-to-order Carbon+Forged wheels deliver technological advancements, styling and lightweight performance, according to the company.

“The positive reaction to the Carbon+Forged wheel prototype at SEMA was incredible. We worked really hard to bring this to market, and we are proud of the strength and performance of these wheels. Our Carbon+Forged wheels are great to look at and are an exclusive model for our customers who want to set themselves apart from everyone else,” said Forgeline President David Schardt.

Forgeline Carbon+Forged wheels are engineered to set entirely new standards of appearance and performance. The super-lightweight carbon fiber barrels utilize a high-density carbon fiber bundle, high-clarity resin system and an unusually large carbon weave pattern to create a rim that is attractive and visually distinctive. The resulting rim is 42 percent lighter than its aluminum equivalent, delivering a weight reduction to the wheel’s most critical outer perimeter where it has the greatest reduction in unwanted inertia and yields real-world improvements to acceleration, braking, cornering traction, ride quality, NVH (noise, vibration and harshness), driver/passenger comfort and fuel economy.

Forgeline’s Carbon+Forged carbon fiber barrels also are engineered and tested to deliver levels of fatigue strength, impact and damage resistance and deflection stiffness. Tested by an independent automotive industry laboratory, the wheels have exceeded all existing Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and TUV test specifications and surpassed the AK-LH 08 Radial Impact Test standard, the company says.

The first wheels available from Forgeline’s new Carbon+Forged Series are the lightweight racing-inspired CF201, featuring a five V-spoke design and aggressive I-beam machining details, and the CF202, featuring a very unique directional sculpted angular spoke design. They are available in 20- and 21-inch fitments, each uniquely engineered for exclusive modern sport and luxury vehicles including the Corvette Z06, Ferrari 458/488, Audi R8, Acura NSX, Lamborghini Huracan/Aventedor, Porsche 918/GT3/GT3RS, as well as Aston Martin, McLaren, Mercedes and BMW applications, the company says.