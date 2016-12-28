Ford Debuts Next-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development Vehicle

Ford Motor Co. is introducing its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle. The new vehicle uses the current Ford autonomous vehicle platform, but ups the processing power with new computer hardware. Ford says electrical controls are closer to production-ready, and adjustments to the sensor technology, including placement, allow the car to better see what’s around it. New LiDAR sensors have a sleeker design and more targeted field of vision, which enables the car to now use just two sensors rather than four, while still getting just as much data, according to the automaker.

Ford is introducing its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle just in time for CES and the North American International Auto Show in January. The next-gen Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle follows the company’s current generation, which hit the streets three years ago.

Read more about Ford’s quest to build a high-volume, fully autonomous SAE level 4-capable vehicle by 2021 in a Medium blog post authored by Chris Brewer, chief program engineer, Ford Autonomous Vehicle Development, here.