FleetPride Expands Its Supply Chain Capabilities

FleetPride, the largest distributor of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts in the United States, has expanded its distribution centers in Atlanta, Dallas and North Haven, Connecticut. The company says the 95,000-square-foot expansion is necessary to support FleetPride’s strategy of expanding its supply chain capabilities for thousands of quality parts with more frequent inventory replenishment to 260-plus stores.

“We have implemented a total supply chain transformation that makes FleetPride the industry leader in product breadth and availability,” said Allan Dragone, CEO of the Dallas-based retailer and distributor.

In addition to its warehouses, FleetPride also has expanded its private fleet of tractor trailers and delivery vehicles to support faster delivery for the a large selection of truck parts.

FleetPride also recently added new products to its catalog including radiators, charge air coolers, Dorman heavy-duty and hydraulic products.