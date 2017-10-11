Fisker Inc. And Quanergy To Debut All-New Fisker EMotion At 2018 Consumer Electronics Show

Fisker Inc. will showcase the all-new EMotion with Quanergy Systems Inc. in booth No. 3315 at the upcoming 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. In partnership with Fisker Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., a provider of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, will be integrating five of Quanergy’s S3 LiDAR sensors into the Fisker EMotion, which will be showcased as part of the vehicle during CES from Jan. 9-12, 2018. CES will mark the first time media and showgoers will get an up close and personal look of Fisker’s newest vehicle creation.

Dedicated to bringing real-world autonomous driving to market, Fisker Inc. and Quanergy Systems Inc. are working closely in partnership to integrate autonomous hardware, specifically LiDAR, in the Fisker EMotion body design as a seamless part of the vehicle and not an aesthetic eyesore. Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors lead the industry in all six key commercialization areas of price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power efficiency, while meeting the mass deployment requirements of durability and dependability. The front end of the Fisker EMotion is inspired by the integration of the LiDAR in the center chrome piece ­– an aesthetic set to be the design DNA of all future Fisker vehicles. The smart sensing technology enables real-time 3-D mapping and object detection, tracking and classification. The Fisker EMotion will be available in 2019 and will feature the Quanergy S3 LiDAR sensor and all autonomous features as part of an optional upgraded package for customers.

“The Fisker EMotion is set to be the next leader in electric vehicles and we are honored to be a part of this groundbreaking opportunity by providing our LiDAR sensors to help guide drivers on the road,” said Louay Eldada, Quanergy CEO. “Our leading LiDAR sensors will elevate the autonomous capabilities of the EMotion to support Henrik’s vision of a truly autonomous and connected experience in a luxury automobile that will further advance the world’s view of autonomous and electric vehicles.”

“The EMotion has been a dream of mine for many years and bringing it to life has been a journey of finding the best partners to incorporate the leading technology and design to make the EMotion the best possible electric vehicle on the road ­ advancing the conversation and mainstream capabilities of all electric vehicles on the road,” said Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO of Fisker Inc. “Partnering with Quanergy to incorporate their LiDAR systems is the missing piece needed to elevate the technology needed to give customers a true electric, autonomous and connected experience.”

