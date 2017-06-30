Uncategorized/FinishMaster
June 30, 2017 11:40 am

FinishMaster Opens First Branch In Nashville, Tennessee

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff

FinishMaster Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select Inc., has opened its first location, a greenfield branch, in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville opening marks FinishMaster’s fifth location in the state and supports its strategic plan to expand in major metropolitan areas.

The new Nashville branch brings an experienced team to the market with expertise in product application, technical support, process analysis and inventory management. The team will work to build strong relationships with customers in the Nashville metro and surrounding cities and counties.

With the addition of Nashville, FinishMaster now operates 216 branches in 33 states and remains committed to growing its national footprint organically and through select acquisitions.

“Our Nashville branch extends FinishMaster’s tradition of delivering exceptional customer experiences to a new market. We are committed to elevating the standard in customer service and are excited for the opportunity to build new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to customers in Nashville,” said Steve Arndt, president and chief operating officer.

“This newest branch provides opportunity for FinishMaster to build partnerships in a new market and underscores our strategic plan to greenfield in key metropolitan areas,” added Henry Buckley, president and CEO of Uni-Select.

