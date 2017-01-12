Federated Member Vaca Valley Auto Parts To Open New Facility

Federated member Vaca Valley Auto Parts has announced its plans to move its headquarters to a newly renovated 30,000-square-foot facility in Fairfield, California. The grand opening will coincide with the company’s 43rd anniversary on May 1.

“We are very pleased to announce that Vaca Valley Auto Parts will be moving to a new location that is twice the size of our current space. This new facility will allow us to increase inventory and expand our services, all to better serve our valued customers,” said Trevor Martin, president of Vaca Valley Auto Parts. “I have driven to the same location for my entire professional career, so I was worried I may have trouble finding the new place. Fortunately, it is only a block away.”

The new Vaca Valley Auto Parts facility will have twice the retail space of its current location, and with the increased footprint, the company will be able to double its on-hand inventory. After the expansion, Vaca Valley will add to its fleet of delivery vehicles, enabling the longtime Federated member to deliver to a wider customer base.

“Forty-three years ago, Jack and Evelyn Martin opened and built a successful auto parts business that has thrived under the leadership of Trevor and the dedicated service of the entire Vaca Valley team,” said Rusty Bishop, CEO of Federated Auto Parts. “We are proud to have Vaca Valley Auto Parts as a member of the Federated family and wish them great success as they expand their business and begin the next chapter in a new location.”