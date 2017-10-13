Federated Expects Biggest Toys For Tots Campaign Yet

It’s only October but the Federated Auto Parts Toys for Tots campaign has been in full swing since the spring. Starting with a golf outing at its national meeting in May, along with Federated members conducting collection events in their respective communities, Federated is on track to collect the most donations and toys ever for Toys for Tots.

“The 2017 Federated Auto Parts Toys for Tots campaign is off to a great start,” said John Marcum, director of marketing for Federated Auto Parts. “Our year-to-date total is the highest ever and we are expecting a record-breaking year for the Federated/Toys for Tots partnership. We are very grateful for the generosity of our members, vendor partners and customers. Their support of the Federated Toys for Tots campaign goes a long way toward helping more than 15 million less fortunate children have a better holiday season.”

Since first partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign in 2012, Federated Auto Parts, with the help of its members, customers and vendors, has raised nearly $2 million for the campaign. In 2017, Federated has already raised more than $315,000.

“From late October until mid-December, participating Federated members will be collecting toys and monetary donations for the Toys for Tots,” said Marcum. “Because these donations are used in the members’ respective communities, Federated members are very passionate about the campaign and have put together collection programs to help make Christmas a little brighter for those in need.”

To make a financial contribution directly to Toys for Tots, visit the Federated Auto Parts website at federatedautoparts.com/ToysforTots.aspx and click on “Make a Donation.” Donors can use a credit card securely or print out a form and mail it with a check made out to Toys for Tots. All donations are used to benefit the local community where the donation originated.