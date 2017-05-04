Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Garage Gurus To Host First Facebook Live Event On May 9

Garage Gurus, Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies, will host its first Facebook Live event at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, May 9. Guru Tim Habel, a certified master technician, will host the event, featuring instruction on Fel-Pro head gasket replacement for an LS engine, associated with the GM passenger car, pickup, CUV and SUV platforms that account for more than 2.4 million engines in operation.

During the live event, Habel will cover topics ranging from coating overviews and head gasket markings and identifiers, to torque procedures and which tools to use for proper installation. In addition, at the conclusion of the video, he will perform a complete installation of a new head gasket on an engine. Viewers also will have the opportunity to ask questions during the broadcast for a full interactive experience.

“As Garage Gurus continues to broaden its reach across social media, Facebook Live video is the perfect format for us to interact with technicians and give them the chance to learn various installation procedures after they finish work for the day,” said Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “We remain focused on our commitment to the automotive repair industry and its technicians, and will be offering more of these types of videos in the future to make it as convenient and educational as possible for techs.”

Facebook Live streaming video is an interactive platform that is open to anyone with a Facebook account and is accessible via PC, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. In order to view the Garage Gurus live broadcast, log on to your Facebook account and visit the Garage Gurus homepage at facebook.com/FMGarageGurus at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on May 9. The recorded version of video also will be available on the Garage Gurus Facebook page after the live airing.

For more information about Garage Gurus, its training programs, course schedules, tech tips, locations and more, visit FMgaragegurus.com.