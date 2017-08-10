Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Garage Gurus To Host 2nd Facebook Live Event On Aug. 16

Garage Gurus, Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ national training platform, will hold its second Facebook Live event on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Featuring Guru John Dixon and broadcast from Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Skokie, Illinois, Technical Service Center, viewers will be able to gain knowledge about diagnosing problems with Anti-Lock Brake Systems (ABS), including troubleshooting common failures. This is an opportunity for participants to ask questions and focus on one particular issue, along with learning ABS troubleshooting tips for 2009-‘14 Ford Escapes and 2010-‘14 Fusions; 2009-‘14 Mazda Tributes; and 2009-‘14 Mercury Mariners.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts held its first Facebook Live event in May, when Guru Tim Habel demonstrated Fel-Pro head gasket replacement tips.

“After the success of our first Facebook Live event, we are continuing our commitment to the automotive repair industry by offering more interactive videos and experiences to help technicians get the education that they need, when and where they need it,” said Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “We had over 8,000 people view our last event, which indicates the need for us to keep offering these types of training opportunities, as technicians are eager to learn more about troubleshooting vehicle systems even after their job is done for the day.”

Facebook Live streaming video is an interactive platform that is open to anyone with a Facebook account and accessible via PC, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems.

In order to view the Garage Gurus live broadcast, log on to your Facebook account and visit the Garage Gurus homepage at facebook.com/FMGarageGurus on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The recorded version of video will also be available on the Garage Gurus Facebook page after the live airing.

For more information about Garage Gurus, its training programs, course schedules, tech tips, locations and more, visit FMgaragegurus.com.