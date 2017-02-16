Federal-Mogul Board Of Directors Appoints Bradley Norton As Co-CEO, CEO Of Federal-Mogul Motorparts

The board of directors of Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC has announced the appointment of Bradley Norton as co-CEO of the company and CEO of its Motorparts division, effective March 8. Rainer Jueckstock will remain as co-CEO of Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC and CEO of Federal-Mogul Powertrain.

Norton has more than 25 years of global automotive experience in both OE and the aftermarket. He joined Federal-Mogul Motorparts in 2014 as senior vice president and general manager, chassis and service. Norton previously served as president and a board member of Freudenberg-NOK, a joint venture between Freudenberg GmbH and NOK Corp. Prior to joining Freudenberg-NOK, he held a series of increasingly responsible leadership positions in operations, supply chain, commercial and organizational strategy with BorgWarner, Nissan North America, AlliedSignal and other companies. Norton will report to the company’s board of directors.

Norton succeeds Daniel Ninivaggi, who had served as co-CEO and CEO of Federal-Mogul Motorparts since 2014. Ninivaggi will return to Icahn Enterprises L.P., Federal-Mogul’s parent company, where he will serve as managing director of IEP’s automotive segment. Ninivaggi previously served as CEO of Icahn Enterprises from 2010 until 2014.