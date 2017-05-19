OE/FCA
May 19, 2017 12:40 pm

FCA US Files For Diesel Vehicle Certification

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Amanda Mathis Named Chief Financial Officer Bridgestone Americas

IPC Shanghai Distribution Secures ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Boost Sales, Beat Fraud With Kount

GenNext 'Speed Mentoring' Energizes 2017 HDA Truck Pride Membership Meeting

Ford Invests $350M, Adding New Fuel-Efficient Transmission To Michigan Plant

BorgWarner Showcases Large Electrification Portfolio At Auto Shanghai 2017

Cargo Heavy Duty Joins CVSN

CAWA Announces Details For Summer Educational Forum

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names East Penn As Winner Of The 2017 Receiver's Choice Award

NASTF Spring 2017 General Meeting To Include Education, Collision, VSP Registry, J2534, Heavy-Duty Discussions

FCA US announced it has formally filed an application for diesel vehicle emissions certification with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its 2017 model year (MY) Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles. These vehicles feature updated emissions software calibrations.

FCA says the filing is the result of many months of close collaboration between the automaker, EPA and CARB, including extensive testing of the vehicles, to clarify issues related to the company’s emissions control technology. With the permission of EPA and CARB, FCA US says it intends to install the same modified emissions software in 2014-‘16 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles. FCA US believes this will address the agencies’ concerns regarding the emissions software calibrations in those vehicles.

The automaker stated that it also believes these actions should help facilitate a prompt resolution to ongoing discussions with the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and other governmental agencies.

FCA US expects that, following EPA and CARB approval, owners of the 2014-‘16 MY vehicles will be able to receive the software updates at their dealerships. FCA expects that the installation of these updated software calibrations will improve the 2014-‘16 MY vehicles’ emissions performance and does not anticipate any impact on performance or fuel efficiency.

 

Show Full Article