FCA US Files For Diesel Vehicle Certification

FCA US announced it has formally filed an application for diesel vehicle emissions certification with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its 2017 model year (MY) Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles. These vehicles feature updated emissions software calibrations.

FCA says the filing is the result of many months of close collaboration between the automaker, EPA and CARB, including extensive testing of the vehicles, to clarify issues related to the company’s emissions control technology. With the permission of EPA and CARB, FCA US says it intends to install the same modified emissions software in 2014-‘16 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles. FCA US believes this will address the agencies’ concerns regarding the emissions software calibrations in those vehicles.

The automaker stated that it also believes these actions should help facilitate a prompt resolution to ongoing discussions with the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and other governmental agencies.

FCA US expects that, following EPA and CARB approval, owners of the 2014-‘16 MY vehicles will be able to receive the software updates at their dealerships. FCA expects that the installation of these updated software calibrations will improve the 2014-‘16 MY vehicles’ emissions performance and does not anticipate any impact on performance or fuel efficiency.