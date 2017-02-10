Faurecia Says Its New Visual Identity Reflects Its New Trajectory

Faurecia recently revealed a new logo and tagline designed to fully reflect the group’s strategic evolution and new ambition. Faurecia is accelerating its transformation as a mobility-focused business and says this renewal of its visual identity reflects the beginning of an important new era in its development.

The automotive industry is being revolutionized by several major trends and in particular those for connected and autonomous vehicles and the growing need for clean mobility. As a global leader in the industry and with its unique positioning, Faurecia’s strategy is to focus on developing technologies for sustainable mobility and “Smart Life on Board.” The company says its new tagline “Inspiring Mobility” fully reflects this mission.

The logo itself has been liberated from its box as a symbol of the group’s strategy to work in an open innovation ecosystem. The evolution of the typeface demonstrates the Group’s modernity and a shift toward accelerating technology. Finally the addition of a ruby square at the beginning of the logo symbolizes the beginning of a new era in Faurecia’s history.

Click here to watch a short video on Faurecia new strategic vision.

Patrick Koller, Faurecia CEO, commented, “I am pleased to reveal to our 100, 000 employees, our customers and our partners our new visual identify which perfectly matches our ambition. It symbolizes an important moment in our history as we embark on a new trajectory of accelerating profitable growth and technology innovation.”