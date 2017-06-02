Faurecia Named One of Forbes’ Top Employers In America

Faurecia was one of 500 companies named on Forbes’ annual “Top Employers in America” list. Employers that made the list were based on the results of an independent survey conducted among 30,000 American employees working at large companies and institutions with a headcount of 5,000 or more. Costco Wholesale topped the list, which also included names like Google, REI and JetBlue Airways.

Forbes worked with online statistics provider Statista to determine how likely employees at the companies surveyed were to recommend their employer to others. The resulting list comprised 500 employers across 25 industries, including corporate giants, universities and government agencies, where employees felt “right at home” at the office.

Employing approximately 10,000 people in the United States, Faurecia joined automotive OEMs – among them Ford Motor Co., GM, FCA and Tesla – as well as suppliers – ZF Group, Magna International and Tenneco – on Forbes’ list.

“Unemployment is at its lowest in a long time, and companies are vying to recruit, retain and develop top talent,” said Chris Rau, vice president of human resources for Faurecia North America. “We’ve been actively working to create a company culture that allows us to compete against companies like Google and Facebook, so that our employees are proud to call Faurecia ‘home’ — and we’re honored Forbes has recognized us for these efforts.”

Faurecia also was named a 2016 Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute.