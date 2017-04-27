Fast Undercar Holds Annual Franchise Meeting Under The Wings Of Air Force One

Fast Undercar held its annual franchise meeting April 19-21 in Westlake, California. Attendees, including franchisees and corporate staff representing 34 warehouse locations, focused their discussions during the meeting on future growth opportunities, marketing initiatives and the anticipated implementation of the Epicor Vision system in October 2017.

“This year’s meeting encompassed many industry discussions with more than 100 one-on-one meetings between franchisees and vendors that provided exceptional communication and networking opportunities,” said Victor Davis, president of Fast Undercar Inc., and Fast Undercar Franchise Corp. Inc. “The open forum session allowed our members to personally interact with staff and fellow franchise owners to exchange ideas and express opinions about the future direction of the industry and their role as distributors. Additionally, the one-on-one vendor/franchisee meetings provided a great venue for discussing product line items, sales analysis, marketing opportunities and training for our professional installers.

“As we continue to expand our footprint, it is vital to our success to continue working on member compliance and participation as well as introducing additional support tools we can provide our franchisees. We look forward to signing several new franchisees through both greenfield as well as conversion opportunities in the very near future,” said Davis.

As a special treat, franchisees and more than 50 participating vendors enjoyed a private reception and dinner under the wings of Air Force One at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. “Visiting the library provided a real sense of unity and pride in our country and allowed everyone to realize the depth of our nation’s history, as well as other interesting behind-the-scenes information on the remarkable legacy of President Ronald Reagan,” said Davis.

Awards were presented to select franchises as well as vendors for reaching specific milestones and achievements, which included Vendor of the Year (Mevotech) and Manufacturer Representative of the Year (Rex Cleveland – Tenneco). Davis added, “Fast Undercar is proud of our long-term association with our vendors and honored by the relationships this association affords us.”