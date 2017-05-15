ExxonMobil Appoints Clint Bowyer As Honorary Instructor For New Drivers Heading Into Kansas Race Weekend

Heading into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing, joined ExxonMobil and B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe), a non-profit organization that provides hands-on defensive driving workshops in cities nationwide, as an honorary driving instructor for local teenage drivers at his home track.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, and Doug Herbert, owner and founder of B.R.A.K.E.S., provided student drivers with an educational session on collision avoidance, panic stopping, skid recovery and distracted driving avoidance before taking the students on the course to provide demonstrations of these techniques. Bowyer also gave each student one-on-one driving lessons in his street legal No. 14 Mobil 1 Annual Protection Ford Fusion before popping the hood and showing how to properly check and change motor oil.

“A lot of teens don’t realize that routine car maintenance is an important factor in becoming a responsible driver, so it was great passing that knowledge, along with the driving lessons, to some new drivers from my home state,” said Bowyer. “We even gave them some Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil which will allow them to go one year between oil changes, giving one less thing to worry about while they are out there on the road.”

The event kicked off the NASCAR weekend where ExxonMobil’s new high-performance, low-impact product line, Mobil 1 Annual Protection will adorn the hood of Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford Fusion. The new product is a synthetic motor oil from ExxonMobil that offers consumers the convenience of driving one full year – or up to 20,000 miles – between oil changes.

“Starting out as a new driver is a daunting experience,” said Kai Decker, global motorsports manager at ExxonMobil. “We were pleased to team up with Clint to offer drivers in Kansas a once in a lifetime opportunity, learning to drive with one of the best in the business, while also providing full protection on their vehicles for one year with Mobil 1 Annual Protection.”

Fans can see footage from Bowyer’s driving lessons on Twitter @Mobil1 https://twitter.com/Mobil1 and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

“It’s essential we raise awareness of the importance and necessity of learning proper driving techniques, especially for younger and less experienced drivers,” said Doug Herbert, owner and founder of B.R.A.K.E.S. “The support shown by ExxonMobil and Stewart-Haas Racing to host this event helped us put more teens on the road that are prepared for an emergency situation. For that, we’re very grateful.”

The Go Bowling 400 NASCAR Cup Series race from Kansas Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 13.